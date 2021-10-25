Pet safety for Halloween

Halloween tips to keep your pet safe during this spooky time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is Sunday and the kids are sure to have fun.

but what about the pets in the house? Here with a few tips on Halloween safety for our pets is Dr Jim Dobies from UrgentVet.

Candy may be the star of the show but it can be dangerous for pets especially dogs. Dr. Dobie says “dogs are attracted to sweets and their highly sensitive nose can smell sweets from very far away.” Please keep candies out of reach from dogs whether that’s in a panty or on a counter. Also sugar free candies are not good for dogs because they have a toxic ingredient called Xylitol that is extremely harmful to dogs. Chocolates are not good for dogs either. The darker the chocolate the more toxic it is for dogs. The size of the dog and quantity of chocolate consumed can be a problem. If your dog is in danger call the ASPCA poison hotline @888-426-4435 and they will instruct you on what to do.