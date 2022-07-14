Keep your pets safe in the water this summer

Pet Supplies Plus in Gastonia has everything you need for pet water safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having fun in the water with your pup during the summertime is a must. It is also important to keep them safe and protected while having fun in the water,

First, make sure you limit their time in the water. It can be very bad for them to ingest too much water, so they need to be limited. 30-60 minutes in the water is great, and then make sure they get out for some rest and a break. Also make sure you take time after they're out of the water to dry them off and clear any water from their ears.

Pet Supplies Plus in Gastonia has some great products available to keep your pet safe and cared for during and after their time in the water!

For more information and to see what products are available, go online to PetSuppliesPlus.com.

