PGA Tour stops in the Queen City

Well Fargo Championship at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Tour once again makes a stop in the Queen City. This year’s Well Fargo Championship will be at the Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte. Here with more is the head pro at Quail Hollow Club, Scott Davenport.

The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding (Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth) in fact many of the players love playing on this course.” “Economically this will be a win for the Queen City, the support given by Charlotteans is incredible” says Davenport. He goes on to say “This is tournament has reached international status and my phone rings off the hook with golfers wanting to play at Quail Hollow.”

Everyone will be here for the exciting Well Fargo championship. It debuted in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship and was known in 2009 and 2010 as the Quail Hollow Championship. In 2017, the tournament offered a $7.5 million purse with a winner's share of $1.35 million.

From 2004–06 and 2011–13, the tournament ended in a playoff. Additionally, the event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes.

