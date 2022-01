PhD Weight Loss Founder, breaks down the difference between grain free, gluten free, and high and low carbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Dr. Ashley Lucas, Founder of PhD Weight Loss knows it can be confusing for people when it comes to reading all the labels.

Many people can get confused: grain free vs. gluten free vs. high/low carbs.