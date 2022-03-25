Breakfast reimagined: today's top picks by Phenomenal Foods

In honor of National Nutrition Month: picks that satisfy, whether you're snacking or starting your day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Bohana Popped Water Lily Seeds

These tiny seeds pack a mighty punch! Popped Water Lily Seeds, also known as Makhana, have been consumed in India for thousands of years as an Ayurvedic superfood. Reinvented for a modern era to become a light and satisfying puffed snack, Bohana offers a natural protein-packed, plant-based snack to satisfy your cravings. Due to their alkaline character, the seeds are beneficial to all body types, and available in 4 delightful flavors, including Wild White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt, Zesty Ranch and Hickory Barbecue. Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Kosher. Learn more at bohanalife.com

Phenomenal Foods Creamy Keto Hot Cereal

Phenomenal Foods Creamy Keto Hot Cereal is a delicious low-carb hot cereal option and the perfect alternative to traditional grain-based breakfast cereals like oatmeal, farina and grits. Unsweetened and packed with nutrients, each serving contains just 1net carb, 6g of protein, and 4g of fiber. The perfect start to a phenomenal day! Creamy Keto Hot Cereal is all-natural and contains no fillers or artificial flavors. Enjoy the simple taste of real food, minimally processed, with no added sugar...flavor your bowl however you like! A quality high protein vegan breakfast option that’s also gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, diabetic-safe, keto and paleo-friendly. Creamy Keto Hot Cereal comes in three mouthwatering flavors, including Original, Cinnamon Bun and Blueberry. Available online at phenomenalfoodsco.com

NEW Vegan Pancake & Waffle Mix from Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R.

Your Saturday morning pancakes are now grain free, dairy free, gluten free, nut free, and VEGAN. They are perfect for the whole family! Fluffy, sweet and delicious, these pancakes are sure to please. Make a batch of tender, crispy waffles, freeze, and pop in the toaster for easy, wholesome breakfasts on busy mornings, too! Made with clean, simple ingredients, including Organic Cassava Flour, Tiger Nuts, Coconut Milk Powder, and Organic Coconut Flour, the Vegan Pancake & Waffle Mix is allergy-friendly and made for those following an AIP (Autoimmune Protocol) diet, as well. With just a few ingredients from the pantry, it's easy to whip up delicious pancakes with a flick of the whisk! Learn more at eatgangster.com

Missy J’s Carob Snacks + Treats