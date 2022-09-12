Pianist Connie Han tonight at Middle C Jazz

Pianist and provocateur Connie Han has created an edgy blend of modern and traditional jazz with her incendiary Mack Avenue Records debut Crime Zone. Han explains, “This record is meant to be a statement about being rebellious but within the tradition.” At 23, Ms. Han is a young lioness on a fast-climbing trajectory to jazz stardom with rave reviews from The New York Times. “This is my third Album with revered Jazz label Mack Ave, it’s called Secrets of Inanna and it is a Concept Album” says Han. Writer Mike jurkovic writes: If, when first pressing play on Connie Han's charismatic Secrets of Inanna, you think you have stumbled upon a previously unheard Chick Corea tune with Hubert Laws at its heart and soul, it is okay, calm down, relax. It is just pianist Han (with the help of soulful alto flute and piccolo by Katisse Buckingham ) setting the feisty vibe of drummer/producer collaborator Bill Wysaske's "Prima Materia," and getting her head primed for the meteor's tail to follow. It very well could be the most exciting stuff heard all year.