Pianist Keiko Matsui shares why she feels "music connects us all"

Acclaimed pianist, Keiko Matsui discusses her latest project - Euphoria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All this month, we're highlighting extraordinary women in a variety of fields.

On Friday we focused on the music industry, with Jazz Pianist Keiko Matsui.

Keiko is an acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian. Keiko Matsui's transcendent and haunting melodies have long sought to build bridges. Her sonic cultural exchange has reached the hearts and minds of fans throughout the world and has allowed the pianist to work alongside icons Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela and Bob James.

Keiko is currently touring in support of her new and 30th recording "Euphoria." Her latest CD project unites her with an all-star lineup mostly of jazz stars including Lalah Hathaway, Randy Brecker, Mike Stern, Grégoire Maret, John Beasley, Joel Ross and Kirk Whalum among others. Euphoria promises to be a watershed moment for Keiko as she has poured her heart and soul into this project and the result is an utterly inspiring and epic statement. Keiko declares, “At the core of this album is beauty, strength, energy, love, and hope.

“Music has a way of connecting us and inspiring us; it’s a universal language” says Keiko. She goes on to say “when I am composing usually the melody and different motifs come to my mind. This can happen when I’m sleeping or throughout the day as I live my life.”

She adds: “I want to make a positive impact for children in this generation and the future. Through prayer and my music, I hope to be able to increase more harmony on this planet. I would like my music to be a conduit for peace, kindness, love and light.”

Earlier this month, she was in Charlotte at Middle C Jazz and played songs from her latest album - Euphoria. She received a standing ovation!