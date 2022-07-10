Pick Pumpkins at Gross Farms

Enjoy food and fun at Gross Farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins

According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for the maze has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations. Gross Farms has provided a unique way to show the public one of the many positive aspects of farm life and offer a healthy source of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

While you’re there, try navigating their 10-acre labyrinth!

Mazes have been around for centuries, but corn mazes are relatively new. Since 1993, they have gained worldwide popularity providing a source of healthy and wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Their 2022 maze consists of three puzzles containing a little over 4 miles of winding pathways in a 10-acre field of corn, one of the largest in the area.

Within each puzzle, there are checkpoints with a different shaped punch at each station. Guests track their progress through the maze by punching a card given to them at the entrance to the maze. Staff and maps are stationed throughout the maze to assist guests.

