Pick up some coffee beans from Pure Intentions Coffee

For today's mid day pick me up, Eugene and Mia talked trends in coffee drinking! Did you know that 64% of American adults consume coffee every day? Americans drink about 146 billion cups of coffee per year. 35% of coffee consumers usually drink black coffee. An average American drinks 3.1 cups of coffee per day.

