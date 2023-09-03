Picking a therapist is a good thing!

Don’t take mental health for granted, find a therapist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are so many stigmas associated with finding therapy that its’ a hinderance for people to get the help they need. We’ve invited Juliet Kuehnle, license therapist from Sun Counselling and Wellness to help debunk the stigmas and get on the right path to healing.

As we continue to work to end the stigma around mental health, people might be interested in starting psychotherapy, but that can be really intimidating. The intimidation is very real. “Many people avoid getting help because the say things like ‘I’m not Crazy’, ‘I can’t talk to a stranger’, ‘I exercise and have friends, I don’t need it’ or ‘I’m not in crisis’” says Kuehnle.

If you are suffering from depression, anxiety or another form of mental illness, you do not have to suffer alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more than 51 million adults in the U.S. experience mental illness. There are so many benefits of therapy. But asking for help can be hard. Many people will find that therapy doesn’t have to be scary or intimidating. “As a matter of fact one of the best predictors of success is having and developing a good relationship with your therapist.” “It helps in the all-important trust factor that’s needed in therapy” says Kuehnle..

There are many resources available in finding a therapist.

Here are just a few:

Psychology Today

Therapy Den

Inclusive Therapists

Clinicians Of Color

Melanin and Mental Health

The Loveland Foundation

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network

Mental Health Match

Therapy Tribe