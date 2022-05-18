Pickleball is spreading across the country

Wild Monkeys is a company that specializes and invite you to try the fun sport - Pickleball. “Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and facilities are popping up everywhere including Charlotte” says Giallanza. All you need to play pickleball is enthusiasm and a paddle. A nice fun fact about pickleball is that it was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game, on Bainbridge Island, Washington.[4] In 2022 pickleball was adopted as the official state sport of Washington. Pickleball is a mash up of many sports. Pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that was created by combining elements of several other racket sports.[2] Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The ball is much like a wiffle ball,[3] with 26–40 round holes. A pickleball court is similar to badminton, with a net similar to tennis, and the paddles are similar to those in table tennis. The court is actually smaller than a tennis court. Wild Monkeys has exceptional paddles with the latest in construction giving you comfort and the play-ability you need to participate this fast growing sports. The Wild Monkeys brand came to life in the sports obsessed and fast-growing pickleball community of North Metro Atlanta and from there it has caught fire and spreaded across the country. Get ready to have fun. Wild Monkeys will bring chaos, excitement, laughter and family fun to your community as you enjoy the pickleball craze that is sweeping the country. For more information visit WildMonkeyspb.com