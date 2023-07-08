Piece together a back-to-school outfit for less than $20 at Goodwill

They have everything you could need to send your kids back to the classroom in style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is almost time for the kids to head back to the classroom! That means those back to school supply costs are starting to stack up. Luckily, Stacee Michelle joined Charlotte Today on Monday to tell us how you can create an outfit for your kid at goodwill for $20 or less!

Goodwill has everything from electronics for school, clothes to send your kids back in, uniforms, backpacks, and so much more!

Kids Jeans $2.79, Kids polos $2.79, Kids shoes $3.49, Backpacks starting at $4.99.

Remember, your purchases do good! The money we make from selling donated goods in our stores funds career training courses, job search support, family stability services and more – all of which we offer free of charge to thousands of people in our community each year, including our own Goodwill team members.

Theres currently 31 locations across the Charlotte region (in North/South Carolina) with another store opening in Belmont the end of this month.

For more information, go online to goodwillsp.org.

