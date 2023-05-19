Growing Hydrangeas & Pollinator Plants

Pike Nurseries shares some tips for growing your own hydrangeas

Southerners have long had a love affair with hydrangeas. Those big globes of blue flowers bring back memories of springtime in grandma’s garden. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips for growing your own hydrangeas.

There are SO many types of hydrangeas! There are different flower types, different light requirements, and different sizes – so no matter your garden size or how much sun you get, you can grow one.

The most popular is the Mophead Hydrangea

Globes of flowers, typically blue, but some are pink or white

Bloom colors can change depending on soil acidity, and there are all-natural minerals that you can add to your soil to affect the color of the flowers.

Mophead hydrangeas prefer partial shade/morning sun. They like protection from harsh afternoon sun.

The Endless Summer Series Original & Summer Crush are 2 great mophead varieties

Panicle hydrangeas are the ones you want for a sunny landscape.

Flower heads are cone shaped instead of globe shaped.

Flowers are white / pale green

These bloom later in the season – early summer – and last through fall

‘Limelight Prime’ and ‘Little Lime Punch’ are 2 popular panicle types. They both turn dusky-pink in late fall.





Some hydrangeas are native to our region! You want to look for You want to look for ARBORESCENS and OAKLEAF types.

The benefit of native plants like these hydrangeas is: They are already accustomed to our region’s climate so they grow easily & will thrive here without a lot of extra care (low maintenance!) They attract pollinators! Native hydrangeas are food sources for butterflies, bees & other pollinators.

Pair your native hydrangeas with other pollinator friendly plants like Echinacea, Butterfly Bush etc.

Pollinators are VERY important to the planet and to the survival of plants and animals and humans.

The relationship is symbiotic... we provide the native plants that attract them the most, and in turn they pollinate all the nearby plants including your vegetable and fruit garden – ensuring that all plants can reproduce and you’ll have an abundant harvest on your tomatoes, peppers, etc.

If you want to learn more about how to attract pollinators to your landscape, Pike Nurseries has a FREE class this Saturday. Free Class: Pollinator Friendly Plants Tomorrow – Saturday, May 20, 9am – all 4 Charlotte stores You’ll go over how to create a pollinator friendly garden with these & other plants. Sign up online at pikenursery.com



