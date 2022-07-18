Pike Nursery talks top deer repellent plants

Homeowners need to understand: hungry deer eat any and everything

Deer are beautiful to look at, but they can destroy the garden you’ve worked so hard to grow! Billy Carroll from Pike Nurseries joined us on the show, to share some tips to discourage deer from turning your landscape into a buffet. He explained: while a hungry deer will eat almost anything, there are some things deer don’t like.

Plants with:

Rough or prickly foliage, fuzzy or waxy foliage

Bitter taste

Strong scent

Plants deer usually avoid include: Herbs such as rosemary & lavender (strong smells) Annuals such as marigold (smell) & dusty miller (foliage feel) Perennials such as lantana (rough & strong smell), echinacea (prickly), or lamb’s ear (fuzzy)

Shrubs such as boxwood (waxy), juniper (rough/prickly) & butterfly bush

Use these to create a border around your more desirable plants or replace the eaten plants with these options.

Other options include, deer repelling products like Bonide Go Away Deer & Rabbit Repellant

They use spice and strong smell to discourage them from eating plants, doesn’t harm them. They come in a spray or granules to sprinkle. Will have to reapply after heavy rains. You can also bang pots to startle them, set up motion-activated lights or sprinklers. Let your dog tag along while you work in the yard. The lingering smell of a dog can discourage deer.

