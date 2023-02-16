How to care for orchids

Pike Nursery can give you tips to keep yours looking beautiful

Valentine’s Day was just a couple days ago. Perhaps you got an orchid, and you’re not sure how to take care of it. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today with some basic care tips for growing orchids.

Orchids might seem intimidating but they can be easy to grow once you understand the basics. There are 4 things you need to consider when caring for your orchid: Light, Temperature, Water, and Humidity.

Orchids thrive in medium to high, indirect light.

Protect them from direct sun which can burn them. A sheer curtain in front of your window will prevent this.

To see if your orchid has enough light, take a white sheet of paper. Hold your hand about 8 inches above it. If you see a clearly defined shadow of your hand on the paper, then you have enough light for orchids.

Remember – we mean NATURAL light, not your overhead lights or lamps.

Orchids originate from tropical rainforest regions. They love warmth! Ideal temps are 70-80 degrees during the day. In Winter, they can go down to 60-65 degrees. Most homes are just the right temperature for these beauties, which is why they’re such a popular houseplant.

Orchids like to be watered about once a week. Never let your plant sit in water – always drain away the excess.

Myth buster: Don’t use ice cubes to water your orchids! The cold can shock & damage the roots.

