Pike Nursery shares tips on container gardens

It’s Autumn. The leaves are falling and the cool nights are turning brisk! The flowers you planted back in spring and summer are probably starting to look a little ragged and bloomed out. Freda Rosen with Pike Nurseries is here to show us how we can transition our container gardens to Fall with plants and flowers that love the cool weather and will even last into winter,

Here are the things you should know:

1. First things first, know your light. Whether you have a sunny or shady spot, you’ll need to choose plants that will thrive in that type of light.

2. Then, use the Thriller / Filler / Spiller design method to create pretty arrangements.

a. Thriller – tall plants go in the back to add height & drama

b. Fillers – bushy or mounding plants that go in the middle of the container to add bulk and fullness

c. Spillers – trailing plants that go at the edge to spill over the side of the pot

3. For fall, lean into the autumnal color scheme – red, orange, yellow, purple, black, bronze/brown/tan

For example here is an idea for a sunny location.

· Mums*

· Ornamental peppers*

· Ornamental grass

· Creeping thyme

· Pansies

· Ornamental cabbage/kale

Most of these are frost tolerant, too – meaning they’ll last through winter. Only the mums & peppers will need to be replaced when the weather turns freezing.

Here is an example for a shady location.

· Cyclamen

· Violas (can be planted with pansies in the sun, but will also tolerate partial shade)

· Autumn Fern

· Heuchera

· Creeping Jenny

· Black Mondo Grass

All of these are winter hardy too! So this container will last all the way to spring, and then you’ll only need to change out the cyclamen & violas for spring flowers.