"Pilk" a new holiday tradition

Pepsi and Milk a great combination

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The holidays are full of fun traditions, whether it be games, special drinks or baking homemade desserts, and here to share a new “dirty soda” tradition to try this holiday season is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.

Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and Cookies – A New “Dirty Soda” Tradition. How to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk: In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer. In another glass, you have about a cup of delicious, ice cold Pepsi. Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl. It pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie. Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. *No Purchase Necessary. U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 12/25/22, 11:59:59pm ET. Rules

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.