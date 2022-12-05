Raise awareness and honor breast cancer survivors and fighters at the Pink Knights game this weekend

Saturday, May 14th at Charlotte Knights Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Annual screening saves lives. Mammograms help detect breast cancers 2-3 years before a lump can be felt by a physician or patient. Women diagnosed stage 0 or stage 1 have a nearly 100% 5-year survival rate.

Many women put off their mammograms during Covid the last 1-2 years. As a consequence, we are diagnosing more later stage cancers which can impact patient outcomes. It's important to get back on track with annual screening and schedule your mammogram. Early detection is key.

Charlotte Radiology invites the community to come out to raise awareness and to honor breast cancer survivors and fighters at the upcoming Pink Knights ballgame to be held Saturday, May 14th at Charlotte Knights Truist Field.

This annual event helps raise funds for LCI:Project Pink which provides free screening mammograms for uninsured women in the CLT area AND Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund which supports breast cancer outreach, education and research.

Tickets for the May 14th Pink Knights game are on sale at charlotteknights.com.