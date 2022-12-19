Pins Mechanical at Night!

Pins Mechanical is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more but when its get later in the evening, Pins Mechanical Company turns into a 21 and older establishment. Here with more is Aspen Early floor manager of Pins Mechanical Company. “One of the social features that is popular among our patrons is our 36 Taps and delicious cocktails” says Early. Besides our traditional lagers our patron love the retro feel of enjoying a Cheech Marin or a Pinball Wizard or a Carrie Fisher cocktail. It’s a fun nostalgic twist of names on a delicious drinks. On Friday and Saturday night we have a DJ that spins the latest dance tunes. Enjoy the music, dance on the floor along with other friends and patrons at Pins Mechanical. “Don’t forget there is plenty to enjoy from arcade fun, skee ball, duck pins and of course one of the most popular games Lite Brite” says Early. Pins Mechanical takes you back to the fun of yesteryear. If you get hungry don’t worry the local food trucks are on site providing food. It’s the place to be. Pins Mechanical is located in the heart of charlotte on 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203. For more information visit Pinsbar.com