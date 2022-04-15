Pituitary Gland Health

Dr. Zachary Cappello from CEENTA shares what you need to know about the Pituitary Gland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The pituitary gland is a small gland located in the center of the head behind the brain. It controls our hormones which controls all other areas of the body.

If it's not working properly, you can notice fatigue, weight gain, temperature fluctuations, decreased libido, and more. If you are experiencing these symptoms, reach out to your doctor to make sure there isn't a bigger issue.

Overall, there isn't any medication or anything you do to reduce the chance of having an issue with the pituitary gland. Overall just try to eat well and avoid stress to keep yourself healthy.