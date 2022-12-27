Plan your next corporate event at Pins Mechanical Company

Pins Mechanical Company brings the fun of yesteryear, and has something for everyone

Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more, and if you are scheduling your next group outing or corporate event then Pins Mechanical Company has you covered. Here with more is Dache Brown, assistant GM of Events, of Pins Mechanical company. “This is the place if you want plan your next corporate event.

Pins Mechanical has everything you need to make your feel right at home. Many corporate companies such as the banking industry, television and media descend upon Pins Mechanical and have the time of their lives. Pins has so much to offer. One of the social features that is popular among patrons is Skee Ball and delicious cocktails” says Brown. Our patrons love the retro feel of enjoying a Cheech Marin or a Pinball Wizard cocktail as well as a 3rd upstairs bar with an incredible view.

Pins Mechanical is fun and nostalgic. On the holidays many groups book and reserve space at our spacious location. “You can book online or schedule a tour with me” says Brown. Don’t forget Friday and Saturday night we have a DJ that spins the latest dance tunes. Enjoy the music, dance on the floor along with other friends and patrons at Pins Mechanical. You bring the People and Pins Mechanical will bring the fun. If you get hungry don’t worry the local food trucks are on site providing food. It’s the place to be. Pins Mechanical is located in the heart of charlotte on 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203. For more information visit Pinsbar.com

