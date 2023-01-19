It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery

Garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses

It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.

Planting roses right now will ensure that their roots develop and establish before the foliage and blooms arrive in spring and summer. Strong roots mean better growth, a healthier plant, and more blooms.

Roses need full sun (6-8 hrs. a day). If they don’t get enough sun they won’t bloom as much

Plant-able pots make planting easy – made from a paper pulp that will dissolve in the soil. The pulp pot also helps maintain moisture while the roots are establishing



Why do we prune? Control the size of the plant, keep it healthy, reinvigorate for better blooming.

How to prune? Cut back the plant to about 1/3 its size & create an open V or vase shape Remove all leaves left on the plant & gather up debris from the ground



