Time to plant some trees

Fall is a great time to plant trees. Pike Nursery's Tracy Black says the cool weather is more enjoyable for us, and less stressful for new plants. Plus, the soil is still warm, which allows the tree’s roots to establish quickly, so you get a strong healthy tree. There are so many benefits to adding trees to your home’s landscape!
- Beautify your landscape
- Increase property value by up to 15%
- Block unsightly views & reduce noise pollution to make your outdoor space more enjoyable
- Save money on energy bills by providing shade in summer & blocking winds in winter
There are also environmental benefits.
- Prevent soil erosion
- Reduce water runoff after storms
- Help cool down city areas where roads and buildings absorb heat (as much as 6 to 10 degrees cooler)
- Provide habits for local wildlife (many animals from beneficial insects to birds to mammals depend on trees)
- Trap carbon to help cool the planet
- Release oxygen so we all can breathe a little easier
Here are some good trees to plant in Charlotte.
- Japanese Maples – Stunning color & texture, architectural forms, a focal piece for any size garden
- Fruit Trees – Beautiful AND tasty! All the benefits listed above plus they will provide food for your family for years to come. Apples, peaches, pears, plums all grow well in our region.
- Redbud – Native to our region, so they’re perfectly acclimated to our climate. Gorgeous purple flowers in very early spring, attractive heart-shaped leaves, showy fall colors