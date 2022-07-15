Meet some amazing local chefs at plated pop-ups

Unpretentious Palate has a new series called 'plated pop-ups'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Unpretentious Palate is excited to announce their new summer dinner series: Plated Pop-UPs presented by Coca-Cola! There is a lot of talent hidden in the ghost kitchens and food trucks of Charlotte. See what the city’s takeout and home delivery cooks are capable of in our latest series, Plated Pop-UPs!

The series will feature three ticketed dinners which will be held at the beautiful Whitehead Manor Conference Center. Each dinner brings a chef into a formal sit-down setting to serve a coursed meal – and show off their skills. Each course will be served with a beverage pairing. Tickets are $90 plus tax and fees. Ticket price includes beverage pairings, gratuity, handling fees, and sales tax.

The first plated pop-up is on Jully 22 and will feature Former Stagioni executive chef Eric Ferguson of L’Ostrica.

For more information go online to unpretentiouspalate.com.

