Polly's sensory garden at UNC Charlotte Botancial Gardens

Take a tour of this special garden honoring a former UNC Charlotte student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Not only are the gardens beautiful on the campus of UNCC but there are some that have a special meaning. Polly’s sensory garden was established by her parents at UNCC's campus to honor her and her lifelong dream. Jeff Gillman, curator of the garden, takes us on a tour of the Polly’s sensory garden. Polly Rogers was a student who attended UNCC and sadly passed away three years ago. Polly’s lifelong ambition was to work with special education students. Her relationship with her uncle Rusty, whom has special needs, led her to this pursuit. Unfortunately her time on earth was cut short and she never got to fulfill her dream.

The garden is like any other garden but it has three sections that are all hands on and design for you to connect with nature through your senses. The first section has music with instruments that you can tap on for different notes. There are also bamboo and metal Xylophones with interesting sounds.

Second, there is a beautiful moss mound area. It is a tactile area designed for you to get down and dirty. The different textures and smells are great for those who want more than just a visual experience. The last area is the Fairy garden. This place has and old wooden tree stump designed to be grabbed and pulled. GIllman says the best thing about the fairy garden is a diorama they built with scenes inside of butterflies and various insects. It’s completely enclosed in a square shape 6” glassed buried in the ground.