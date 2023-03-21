Poncho is our Tuesday Tailwagger

There are so many great animals still searching for their furr-ever homes!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Last week's Tailwagger was Hazel (a domestic short hair) she is still available.

Animal Care and Control has a lot of great animals still looking for homes.

Poncho has been at the shelter since December. He is very trainable, 2 year old male, and is neutered, and great on a leash.

To meet Poncho or the other animals up for adoption, head to Animal Care and Control. Billy Graham Parkway to West Blvd. and follow the signs or make an appointment, call 704.336.7600

