Expand your wardrobe with Ponybox clothing store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today.

She calls it her "little pandemic project," it's a concept she started during lockdown, and it all stems for her own love for fun clothes. Starting on-line, she opened her first store last month. When asked how to describe the clothes her clients wear, Moffitt said "we carry everything from weekend wear to weddings." Adding "the more fun the color is you're wearing, the more fun and confident you feel."

When coming up with her concept, she said she's thrilled to have a place where people can actually try on the clothes to make sure they fit, before renting them - not all clothing rental companies have that option.

She's also thrilled the all local, concept is something people of all ages can embrace, with clients ranging in age from high school on up into their 50s and beyond. She takes great pride and satisfaction in knowing, her clothes have helped several people find the perfect outfit for beach trips, date nights, even bachelorette parties.

Another great note: no appointment is needed, she encourages people to stop by and browse, all they have to offer. To learn more go to ponybox.co

Showroom Address: 1110 Morningside Drive Suite A Charlotte NC 28205

Open Shopping Hours: Tuesday-Friday 3-7pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

LOCAL DELIVERY We offer local delivery in Charlotte, NC Monday-Friday. Order cut-off for same day delivery is 12pm.

Local delivery hours: Monday-Friday 2pm-6pm

