CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pot Roast Tacos

Makes 6 servings



2 pounds boneless chuck roast

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, sliced

1 poblano pepper, seeded and cut into chunks

1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into chunks

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 cups beef broth

1 cup water

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ancho chile powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

12 (5-inch) corn or flour tortillas, warmed

Finely shredded white cabbage

For Garnish

Guacamole, recipe follows

Thinly sliced radishes

Queso fresco, crumbled

Cilantro Lime Crema, recipe follows

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Generously season the chuck roast on all sides with salt and pepper. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large Dutch oven or pot. Add the roast and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the roast to a platter and set aside.

Add the onion, poblano, jalapeno, and garlic cloves to the pot and cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the cumin, ancho powder, oregano, 1½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and cayenne. Stir in the crushed tomatoes and bay leaves. Return the roast to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 5 minutes. Cover the pot with a lid and place in the oven. Cook until the meat is fork tender, about 2½ to 3 hours.

Carefully transfer the meat to a cutting board and shred with a knife. Strain the liquid into a medium bowl and discard the solids. Return the shredded meat to the pot and add half of the sauce. Stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To assemble the tacos, lay some shredded cabbage on the tortillas. Top with some shredded beef and guacamole. Garnish with sliced radishes, queso fresco, and cilantro lime crema.

Guacamole

Makes about 1½ cups

2 ripe Haas avocados

Juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped

1 serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoons coarse-ground pepper

Cut the avocados in half, remove the pits, and scoop the flesh into a medium bowl. Use a fork to mash the avocado into coarse chunks. Add the lime juice, onion, tomato, Serrano peppers, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Gently stir to combine. Check the seasoning and adjust to taste with salt and pepper.

Cilantro Lime Crema

Makes 1¼ cups

½ cup sour cream

½ cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 garlic clove

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Place the sour cream, yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime zest and juice, garlic and salt in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a jar and cover with the lid. Chill the crema for at least 15 minutes or until ready to serve. Store in the refrigerator up to 2 days.

