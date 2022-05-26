Chef Will Williams shares his recipe for this delicious appetizer

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Will Williams joined Charlotte Today Thursday to whip up some Potato Croquettes. Chef Will does private chef events, catering and now is offering meal prep services! Go online to SeasonedProvisions.com for more.

SeasonedProvisions.com

Potato Croquettes:

Ingredients – Serves 10

1 pound of russet potatoes

4 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp salt or to taste

¼ tsp black pepper to taste

3 eggs beaten

3 slices of bacon

¼ cup parsley

2 oz cheddar cheese

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup panko crumbs

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Dip

1 cup mayo

¼ parsley

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt or to taste

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

Instructions:

Place the potatoes in a large pot and fill it with cold water, enough to fully cover the potatoes. Add about 1 tsp of salt to the water and stir. Bring the potatoes to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a medium and cook for about 15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender.

In the meantime, fry the bacon until crispy.

Drain the potatoes and add them to a large bowl. Add the butter, salt, pepper, milk, egg, and mash using a potato masher. Alternatively, you could do all this using a mixer. Stir in the bacon, cheddar cheese, and parsley.

Prepare 3 shallow plates, one with the flour, one with the eggs beaten and one with the breadcrumbs. You can also season the eggs and flour with more salt and pepper. For a bit of a smokiness flavor, you could add some smoked paprika to the flour.

Using a small ice cream scoop, scoop out enough mashed potatoes to roll it into a golf ball size portion.

Roll the croquettes first into the flour, then dip them in the beaten egg and finally roll them through the panko crumbs, making sure they are completely covered. Place them on a plate or tray until ready to fry. You could also refrigerate them for about an hour, this will ensure that they will hold their shape, though I haven't had any problem with them falling apart.

Add vegetable oil to a pot so that it's at least a couple inches deep and heat it over medium high heat.

Fry these in batches and only fry about 4 or 5 at a time, it also depends on how big your pot is. You may need to roll them around to make sure they get golden all around. Place them on a towel-lined bowl to cool a little.

Dip

To make the dip, add all the dip ingredients into a small bowl and stir to combine.