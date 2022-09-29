Potato Gnocchi is on the menu

Chef Jack makes delicious dumplings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined in the kitchen by our good friend Chef Jack Acheson from StringBean in Belmont. Today he is making a traditional dish Potato Gnocchi.

Here are the ingredients and instructions.

Ingredients:



-1 pound mashed potatoes

-2 cups white wheat flour (AP flour will work as well but takes less)

-1 large egg

-1/4 cup parmesan cheese (grated)

-(0ptional) various fresh herbs of choice (basil, thyme etc..)



Preparation:



1. Mix potatoes, egg, cheese and herbs of choice

2. Sift flour in slowly and knead into a clay-like feeling ball

3. Refrigerate for two hours

4. Remove from refrigerator. Using a bench scraper or knife divide into three equal parts

5. Roll each portion into long rolls about 1 inch diameter

6. Using scraper or knife cut each roll into 1 inch pieces

7. Bring water to boil and drop dumplings into water. Boil until gnocchi floats to top

8. Place into ice bath or straight to frying pan to brown if preparing dish.



Notes:

-Uncooked gnocchi can be frozen up to six weeks and boiled at a later date.

-Various pasta sauces work well with gnocchi

-Great way to use leftover mashed potatoes.

For more visit StringBeanMarket.com

