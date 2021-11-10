Potato waffles are easy and delicious

Fire up the grill or make potato waffles in your waffle maker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An easy meal that you can do on the frill or on your waffle maker. Chef Jill Dahan has a recipe you’ll love.

Potato Waffle, makes 2 waffles

2 small potatoes (about 1 lb.) or 1 medium sweet

potato(add 1 egg only for 1 1/2 cups grated sweet

potato) sea salt and black pepper to taste

dried onion, oregano, thyme, cumin, chili

are optional add ins.

Butter to brush on waffle maker.

Greek yogurt, grated cheese, or fried or

poached egg to top off the waffle.

Grate potatoes and wring out in a paper towel or

nut bag. Mix in salt and pepper and optional spice

add ins. Heat the waffle maker to medium heat

and brush both sides with butter. Pile the potato

mixture in and close the top. Cook for 10 to 13

minutes, and when lightly browned remove. Serve