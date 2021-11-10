Potato waffles are easy and delicious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An easy meal that you can do on the frill or on your waffle maker. Chef Jill Dahan has a recipe you’ll love.
Potato Waffle, makes 2 waffles
2 small potatoes (about 1 lb.) or 1 medium sweet
potato(add 1 egg only for 1 1/2 cups grated sweet
potato) sea salt and black pepper to taste
dried onion, oregano, thyme, cumin, chili
are optional add ins.
Butter to brush on waffle maker.
Greek yogurt, grated cheese, or fried or
poached egg to top off the waffle.
Grate potatoes and wring out in a paper towel or
nut bag. Mix in salt and pepper and optional spice
add ins. Heat the waffle maker to medium heat
and brush both sides with butter. Pile the potato
mixture in and close the top. Cook for 10 to 13
minutes, and when lightly browned remove. Serve
hot or re-warm with toppings if desired.