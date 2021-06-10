How to eat a power breakfast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
This weeks Wellness Wednesday Health Tip of the Day from PHD weigh loss is all about breakfast. Dr. Ashley Lucas says her number one tip is to think about what you eat for breakfast. Most people eat a very carb heavy breakfast which flips off the switch for fat burning for the rest of the day. The most important meal of the day to eat a lot of protein is breakfast. Make sure to incorporate eggs or a plain full fat Greek yogurt.