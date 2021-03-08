Take years off your appearance with Powerswabs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
If you are looking for a quick and easy way to brighten your smile, Powerswabs may be for you. It works in just 5 minutes and is clinically Proven to whiten teeth an average of 2 shades whiter in 5-minutes and 6 shades in 7 days. Stains are removed not just covered up, which results in whiter teeth for a longer period. Works to lift stains off of caps, crowns and veneers and has only minimal sensitivity.
Power Swabs can be done from the privacy of your own home with no annoying strips or trays that you have to leave in your mouth for an hour.