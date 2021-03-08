Take years off your appearance with Powerswabs

If you are looking for a quick and easy way to brighten your smile, Powerswabs may be for you. It works in just 5 minutes and is clinically Proven to whiten teeth an average of 2 shades whiter in 5-minutes and 6 shades in 7 days. Stains are removed not just covered up, which results in whiter teeth for a longer period. Works to lift stains off of caps, crowns and veneers and has only minimal sensitivity.