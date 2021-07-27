Preparing for a successful retirement

A4 Wealth Advisors and Lake Norman Wealth Counsel talk about retirement planning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Economic activity has been strong. People are starting to travel and get out more. Stock earnings continue to improve. John Balcerzak with A4 Wealth Advisors believes that stocks are going to grind even higher. Balcerzak says if you have a long term plan in place, market corrections are you friend. He considers it a buying opportunity. Balcerzak also says to be cautious of bond markets and look to bond alternatives to mitigate risk.

Andrew Sabourin with Lake Norman Wealth Counsel says everyone needs an estate plan for family harmony. Even someone with not a lot of assets needs to have a plan in place. You not only need a plan for when you pass away, but for if you become incapacitated.