Preparing for the fall garden sponsored by Pike Nursery

It is hot outside and and many of us are over this summer weather. We’re looking forward to Fall, to transition our gardens from Summer to Fall. We’re here with Savannah Spaziani from Pike Nurseries with some basic tips on we can transition our summer garden and bring in some fall flair. “The weather is going to get cooler and it’s time to think about preparing for the fall garden” says Spaziani. Preparing for the fall includes a number of things even though it’s ot fall yet. She adds “It’s important to choose plants that will survive heat, so make sure you get heat loving plants in fall colors like reds, yellows, orange and purples.” These plants will easily transition from hot temperatures to cooler temperatures.