Preparing for the fall garden sponsored by Pike Nursery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
It is hot outside and and many of us are over this summer weather. We’re looking forward to Fall, to transition our gardens from Summer to Fall. We’re here with Savannah Spaziani from Pike Nurseries with some basic tips on we can transition our summer garden and bring in some fall flair. “The weather is going to get cooler and it’s time to think about preparing for the fall garden” says Spaziani. Preparing for the fall includes a number of things even though it’s ot fall yet. She adds “It’s important to choose plants that will survive heat, so make sure you get heat loving plants in fall colors like reds, yellows, orange and purples.” These plants will easily transition from hot temperatures to cooler temperatures.
Some example of plants that you may want to use and fit the criteria are:
- Perennials are your best bet. And, you get the biggest bang for your buck, too, because they will come back every year!
- Echinacea, Rudbecka (Black eye Susan), Daylilies, Shasta Daisies, and Yarrow all have great colors and they attract pollinators.
- Ornamental Grasses – water-wise, heat tolerant, and the tuft at the tip looks like wheat ready to harvest.
- Heuchera – year-round foliage plant with great fall colors (orange, purple), shade tolerant.
Plus there are some basic tips you should now as a beginning gardener if your going to have a fabulous fall garden.
- First – don’t be afraid. You want a good experience have fun!
- The most important step to starting a garden is good soil.
- Just like a building needs a strong foundation, our garden needs a good foundation to thrive.
- Our native soil tends to be dense red clay, which doesn’t have many nutrients and holds too much water.
- It’s important to amend this type of soil with a planting mix and compost in a 50/50 ratio to the native soil to improve drainage and aeration. [show planting mix & compost]
- The second most important step is to know your light.
- Putting a plant in the wrong light will lead to certain failure. So know your light before you pick plants.
- Watch the spot where you want to plant throughout the day, noting when it gets direct sun and for how long.
- Once you know how many hours of sun your garden gets, you can choose plants that will thrive there.
To learn more Pike Nursery has a free class that you can attend, “Gardening for Beginners” next Saturday, Aug 26, at all 4 of their Charlotte stores. Signup online at PikeNursery.com.