'Pressure Cooker' premieres tonight on Netflix

Christan Willis is a star on the show

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlanta-based personal chef Christan Willis is starring in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker” which premiers on January 6th! The show is an innovative mix between “Big Brother” and “Hell’s Kitchen” where the contestants cook and cohabit with on another as they fight to become the ultimate chef’s chef.

According to Netflix, this is unlike typical cooking competition shows. These chefs will not only work together but also live together in this first-of-its-kind setup. Over a number of weeks, competitors will cook and cohabit with one another as they fight to become the ultimate chef’s chef. They’ll need to balance earning the respect and admiration of their peers with creating a successful strategy that will keep them in the game. Because, the thing is, the judges are one another — so the knives are almost certain to come out.

Make sure to tune in tonight to check it out.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.