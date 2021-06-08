Preventing fleas and ticks on your pets

Dr. Jim Dobies tells us how to protect our pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all love to take our dogs on adventures outside. But this time of year, we need to protect them from fleas and ticks. Dr. Jim Dobies with Urgent Vet says it's important to talk to your vet about the best protection.

If you see fleas or ticks on your pets, don't panic. But know that the process has been happening for weeks or months. The first step is to get rid of the fleas and ticks on your pet. Then get them out of the environment.