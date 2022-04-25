Preventing mold and mildew in your home

West Shore Home showers help prevent mold and mildew

There are very few things that are more relaxing than a hot shower on a cold day, but have you noticed more mold and mildew than usual after a winter season of long, steamy showers? It turns out you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for cleanliness. Brian Mazzone, General Manager from West Shore Home is here today to answer your questions on how you can get the best of both worlds with their showers – heat stays in, and mold stays out.

Question 1: What are some steps we can take to keep our bathrooms mold and mildew free?

• Heat and moisture in bathrooms provide the perfect breeding ground for mold so cutting down on moisture will help reduce mold growth so install a bathroom fan and run for at least 30 minutes after your shower to suck moisture out of the air

• Wash rugs and towels regularly.

• If your shower is still getting moldy after all of those precautions, it might be time for a new one. West Shore Home is here to help - with our showers and baths you can have comfort and cleanliness living together in harmony.

Question 2: How do West Shore Home bathtubs and showers retain heat better than other options?

All of our baths and showers are made with acrylic

• Acrylic is a non-porous material, which gives it many advantages to its competitors

• Retains 30% more heat than other shower materials o Hotter, more relaxing showers

Question 3: How does West Shore Home showers keep mold and mildew out?

Non-porous acrylic not only keeps heat in, but also keeps water from getting out.

• Our showers are grout free – meaning less opportunity for leaks.

• Our bathtubs, showers, and wall surrounds are infused with an antimicrobial agent that prevents bacteria from growing and reproducing,

This ensures your new tub and shower surfaces stay fresh and clean.

Question 4: Other than keeping heat in and mold and mildew out, what are some other benefits of an acrylic tub or shower?

• Easy to clean acrylic. Windex or vinegar and water will do -no more scrubbing or harsh chemicals.

• Resists wear and tear acrylic. It's the same material as Corrian countertops. It resists chips and cracks and keeps your shower looking new for years to come. This is a shower that’s built to last.

Question 5: Why should our viewers choose West Shore Home over other companies?

• All installations are done by West Shore Home employees – no subcontractors.

• Full time master plumbers

• 5 star reviews on Google, Facebook, Home Advisor and more.

Question 6: Are there any special sales going on right now at West Shore Home?

Every month we have a sale, but for anyone watching, if they call right now, we’ll give them an additional $500 off our current sale price.