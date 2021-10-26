Price Brothers Plumbing offers on the job training

Brandon Munguia is an employee of Price Brothers Plumbing. His father worked there too. When Brandon was old enough he worked summers in the warehouse and later started in the field when he was 18. Shortly after graduating Brandon joined the Marine Corps and after a 2 year stint of not getting to do what he was being trained to do, decided that he would not reenlist. Not sure of his next step he reached out to Price Brothers about an opportunity. Applying himself and building off what he already knew he was able to quickly ascend to a Supervisors role where he is now training his younger brother.