CM Library recommends reads for Pride Month

Check out these recommended books

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburrg Library is a source for information and education. June is Pride month and branch manager Harold Escalante has some books one may be interested in reading. The adult nonfiction category has a wealth of books to read but one book you might want to consider is Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked The Gay Revolution by David Carter. In 1969, a series of riots over police actions against the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village changed the landscape of the homosexual society overnight. Escalante says, “This is an important read because it not only covers the riots it gives a good background to what led to the riots as well as the activities that have happened afterwards. Since then the event itself has become the source of legend with relatively little information about the riot themselves".

The Adult fiction also has some very intriguing reads. The House of the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune features characters such as a female gnome, a blob of uncertain species who wants to be a bell hop, and a shy teenage boy who turns into a small dog when startled. The main character Linus bonds with the other characters and develops a romantic connection. Escalante says, “This book is one of my all time favorites; one of those books I wish I would have read as a teen". For young adults, Escalante recommends "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe" by Benjamin Alire Saenz. Aristotle and angry teen and Dante a know-it-all meet initially with nothing in common but as spend more time they develop a special relationship. Escalante says, ”It is a cute story and kids will want to read it over and over again".