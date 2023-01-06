Pride Month cocktails at Billy Sunday Charlotte

They have a cocktail for every color of the rainbow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year at Optimist Hall, they're offering 6 special PRIDE cocktails - 2 at Billy Sunday, 2 at Spindle Bar, and 2 at Spindle Bar’s Airstream. So an “around the hall” PRIDE celebration, if you will! THE BEST PART? $1 of every one of these cocktails sold will be donated to The Plus Collective, a giving program and foundation that awards grants to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte region while also cultivating partnerships with community allies.

MENU

Left on Red (Spindle Bar) - Strawberry Daiquiri

Orange You Glad (Spindle Bar Airstream) - Orange Mango Deep Eddy Poptail

Oh, Hi, Yellow There (Spindle Bar) - Lemon, Banana Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Reposado Tequila

Green With Envy (Spindle Bar Airstream) - Green Glitter, Dry Vermouth, Kiwi, Soursop, Deep Eddy Lime, Sobieski

You Blue It (Billy Sunday) - Lime, Rrange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coco Lopez, Blue Curaçao, Bacardi

Purple People Eater (Billy Sunday) - Lemon, Blueberry, Cocchi Americano, Slow Gin, Nolets Gin

Upcoming Events at Billy Sunday

Drag Show

Join them on Saturday, June 10, for our next Drag Show featuring some of the best talent here in the Queen City! Show starts at 9 p.m.

Comedy Show with Shaine Lane

Shaine is back at Billy Sunday Charlotte with his next Comedy Show on Thursday, June 15, starting at 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Kickoff

Join them for a special happy hour on Sunday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring Uncle Nearest, George Dickel, and Makers Mark.

Sunday Funday

They are now offering $18 bottles of Rosé every Sunday at Billy Sunday Charlotte!

