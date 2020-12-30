A delicious holiday Prime Rib Roast recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Downsized Holiday Prime Rib "Roast"

www.ChefJillAkerRay.com

Serves 2-4



2-3 pound bone-in ribeye roast

1 cup beef broth

2 cloves garlic-peeled and slivered or 2 whole cloves-peeled

2 fresh rosemary stems

2 TBSP olive oil

1 TBSP butter

salt and pepper to taste



Bring the meat to room temperature by removing it from the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking.



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.



Lodge cast iron pan for searing and roasting (Heat pan to medium high before adding olive oil)

Peel garlic cloves. If you LOVE garlic, cut them into long slivers; use a paring knife to poke small holes in the fat cap of the meat and insert the garlic into them.

Dry meat with paper towel.

Season it liberally with salt and freshly cracked pepper.

In preheated (M/MH) cast iron pan, add olive oil. Gently add steak, 1 TBSP of butter and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side until meat is nicely browned and pulls away from pan easily.

Place whole garlic cloves, rosemary and beef broth into pan and place into preheated 350F oven for 30-45 minutes until thermometer registers 125 F.

(15-20 minutes per pound)



Remove from oven and tent with foil for ten minutes. Carve off the bone and into 2-3 slices.

Serve with the pan jus and horseradish cream (simply sour cream and prepared horseradish to taste)



