Private vs. public with estate planning documents

Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law breaks down how to protect your privacy with estate planning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law visited Charlotte Today on to discuss the difference between private vs. public when it comes to estate planning documents.

According to Greg McIntyre, General Durable Powers of Attorney, Healthcare Power of Attorneys, Living Wills, Wills, and Trusts. Wills are Public, Trusts are Private... During your life you choose what to share with others. All can be private. McIntyre says he would encourage communication between family members regarding roles and responsibilities but that is not possible in some families. You may want to keep your wishes expressed in your Will or Trust private during your life.

Wills are published with the courts and probated as a public court file. You may have seen articles in the paper regarding a person's estate. That's because all that information is in a court file accessible by the public. Trusts are private, family documents that can be administered privately. Trusts are generally administered by the trustee, usually with the assistance with an estate planning/elder law attorney.

McIntyre says he would advise consulting with an estate planning or elder law attorney to discuss how to best create your estate plan. You want a plan that meets your needs and takes into account your privacy concerns. Our office furnishes a binder with your estate plan where you can keep that a safe place during your lifetime. We also furnish electronic access to those documents for you for the rest of your life.

