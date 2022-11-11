McIntyre Elder Law, shares what you need to know about Probate Avoidance

McIntyre Elder Law answers your questions, and even offers a free consultation

What is Probate Avoidance? How do you avoid probate? Is a trust a good tool to help avoid probate and what are the benefits to probate avoidance? Here to answer these probative questions are Attorneys Greg McIntyre and Eric Baker of McIntyre Elder Law.

There are a number of frequently asked questions concerning this topic, that people want answers to. The answers help them make informed decisions, concerning their lives. It is important to know the legal steps to take to navigate probate, and that’s where McIntyre Law can help. Here are a few questions.

What is Probate?

Probate is the legal process of collecting and distributing a person's assets after his or her death. As attorney fees, court costs, probate fees, or taxes can be expensive, many choose to plan their estate in order to avoid probate.

What are the benefits of Avoiding Probate?

Saving money is huge incentive to avoid probate. The cost of probate varies significantly from state to state, but can include attorney fees, and executor fees (paid to the person named in your will or appointed by the courts). Avoiding probate will also help you save time , fend off creditors and help you maintain privacy regarding your affairs.

Is a Trust a good vehicle to help avoid probate?

Yes, a Trust is an estate planning tool that someone can use to pass money, property, and other assets to their chosen beneficiaries. One benefit of using a trust is that a trust avoids probate — the court process where a deceased person’s assets are legally passed on. Similarly, any asset in a trust avoids probate. At McIntyre Law we can help you with many different scenarios involving probate. We understand the legal process can be complicated and lengthy. “We at McIntyre Elder Law have handled probate for hundreds of families and are here to help you and your family” says McIntyre.