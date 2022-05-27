Processing traumatic events is not easy

We all need help coping with the recent traumatic events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a heartbreaking week across the country. So many are struggling to try and understand the heartbreaking chain of events in Texas that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, when a gunman opened fire in a Texas school. Licensed therapist, Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness is joining us this morning to try and walk us through so many of the feelings people are experiencing.

There are no real solutions. “I grieve just like everyone else as a mother, parent and being a part of the human race” says Kuehnle. There are so many layers that we have to deal with as we experience all these emotions. “I haven’t had the trauma inflicted on me to lose a child or to experience life as a Black or Asian or Queer person as we deal with this new horrific events” says Kuehnle. We all feel the same numbness, anger and sadness. It is heavy to hold these layers, day in and day out.

We have three coping mechanisms to help us try to navigate these traumas. The first: “Emotionally Oriented Coping Skills” where someone may meditate or journal and actively talk with someone about the trauma.

Next: “Avoidance Oriented Coping Skills” where people use distractions to help to deal with issues of life.

Lastly: “Problem Solving Oriented Coping Skills” where one may see the problem and call their local official, congress person and or senators to get answers to change laws making it harder for things such as mass shooting to occur.