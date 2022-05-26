Products you need this Memorial Day weekend

Megan Thomas Head shares her round up for the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog visited Charlotte Today to share a few products to add on to your list for this Memorial Day Celebration.

Farm Rich makes easy, wholesome snacks for every occasion. See snack ideas and recipes at FarmRich.com.

Schöfferhofer's delicious beers are low in alcohol and big on flavor. It’s happiness by the dozen with the Schöfferhofer happy pack. Find more information online at www.schofferhofer.us.

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Lastly, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Makers of the World's Best Cheddar Helps you elevate your Grilling this Memorial Day.

You can find more great products from Megan online at bourbonblondeblog.com.



