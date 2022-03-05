Products for modern moms

CPNewsgroup.com shares some top picks

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Today’s Modern Mom understands (and accepts) things change. She continually realigns the process involved with living her best personal, family, and professional life. David Gregg, CPNewsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with category leading manufacturers to bring us 4 smart solutions for Modern Moms.

Toniebox Starter Set

Compact entertainment system for kids 3 and up. Play singalongs and tell stories from your child favorite books. The toniebox is perfect for nap time and story time.

$99.99; Available at tonies.com

nUVo TRAVELER

The Nuvo Traveler is aportable virus dis-infector. I destroys would be viruses such as influenzqa and the coronavirus and its variants.. It runs on a 4 hour battery or you can plug it into aan USB port.

$165 with Mom30 Discount Code

nUVo.us

Brother ScanNCut DX SDX85

It’s the ultimate copy and cutting machine. It cuts up to 3mm depth. Cut things such as fabrics, vinyl, faux leather and more. Scancut has 251 designs built in. You can personalize your gifts on hats and tee shirts, so don’t wait get started with your craft immediately.

$299.99; brother-usa.com/ModernMom

Cooksy

This smart cooking assistant takes the user from beginner to chef by carefully guiding the user while cooking in the kitchen.. The cooksy is easily mounted and will monitor and help guide you in the kitchen. It’s like having GPS for your kitchen.

Starts at $299; Cooksy.com