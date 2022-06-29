Products to keep up with your little ones

Product to make parenting easier

When it comes to keeping up with little ones and their stuff - it can be tough.

but it doesn't have to be. We've got some great "must have" products for new parents.

Starting with:

Mabel’s Labels Baby Shower Label Gift Set, Baby Bottle Labels, Baby Bottle Bands & Household Labels

- https://mabelslabels.com/en_US/baby-shower-label-pack.html The Baby Shower Label Set is sure to have friends and family oohing and ahhing over this perfect gift to celebrate a new bundle of joy. This sweet, personalized gift has all the name labels needed for the essentials in the first year. In addition, it is fully customizable to suit the style of the new parents; making it not only thoughtful but one of the most useful gifts they’ll receive. Durable, dishwasher, and laundry safe labels are considered a new baby essential. Visit www.mabelslabels.com.

Baby Bottle Labels - https://mabelslabels.com/en_US/baby-bottle-labels.html

Featuring 4 adorable designs, Mabel's Labels customizable and reusable. Baby Bottle Name Labels are perfect for storing or sending breast milk or formula to daycare. Personalize them with your baby’s name and your choice of design and simply peel-and-stick to bottles or sippy cups to avoid mix-ups. The durable labels are totally waterproof and safe to go in the dishwasher, bottle warmer or sterilizer. Write dates on them using a fine tip dry erase marker, then wipe or wash off for the next use! Visit www.mabelslabels.com.

Baby Bottle Bands

Never have another baby bottle mix-up again! Baby Bottle Bands are a great way to quickly label your baby bottles and sippy cups. They’re easy to put on and endlessly reusable. Mabel’s Labels silicone bottle name bands are designed small but stretch and fit snugly over baby bottles. Baby Bottle Bands are also dishwasher, microwave and sterilizer safe, so once they’re on you won’t have to worry about them breaking or falling off! Plus, they’re easy to grip making it simpler for tiny hands to enjoy their bottle independently. Available in two sizes, and six eye-catching colors. Baby Bottle Bands - https://mabelslabels.com/en_US/personalized-baby-bottle-bands.html or visit www.mabelslabels.com.

Household Labels

Organize your home with Mabel’s Labels gorgeous customizable Household Labels! Whether you’re looking to get your kitchen, fridge, bathroom, playroom or pantry in order, this pack of durable and waterproof labels will have you covered. Household labels with baby room organization - no problem. https://mabelslabels.com/en_US/household-labels.html. Customize each of the labels to suit your storage needs, then simply peel and stick them to containers, baskets and bins to keep your household items in order and easy to find. They’re guaranteed to stay on and won’t damage your things when you need to remove them. Visit www.mabelslabels.com.

EZMILK

EZMILK is a natural, filling trail mix for breastfeeding & nursing moms made with just 5 ingredients, including almonds, raisins, organic pumpkin seeds, organic watermelon seeds and fennel seeds to help support a mom on her breastfeeding journey. Nourishing and delicious, EZMILK is naturally free of gluten, grain, dairy, soy, added sugars and fenugreek. Postpartum care for new moms in India typically includes a nut mix to help aid moms in their recovery and this trail mix was carefully crafted after one such recipe. Cynthia Nambiar, the Founder of EZMILK Trail Mix, ate it to help during the early days of breastfeeding when she was constantly hungry. This delightful snack mix did double duty feeding her hunger while the fennel seeds helped with milk production. She is excited to share this new trail mix with other nursing moms. EZMILK is available on Amazon.com and EZMILK.com.

Organic Softe Muslin Baby Burp Cloths

Made of luxurious buttery soft bamboo cotton muslin, the burp cloths are ultra-absorbent and incredibly adorable. Comprising of 8 layers of organic bamboo cotton muslin, the Burp Cloths are ultra-soft - great against baby's delicate skin. Sized generously and larger than most burp cloths on the market, the Organic Muslin Baby Burp Cloths provide full shoulder coverage to protect clothing from being soiled from spit ups and messes. Comes in a 5-pack in unisex and gender neutral prints. Additional print collections available in the Softe Muslin line, include The Wild, Petals, Soft White and KeaFriends (shown). Machine washable. Available on www.KeaBabies.com and Amazon.com.