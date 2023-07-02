Prog for Wishes is a music charity event for Make-a-Wish

The event takes place tomorrow night, February 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prog For Wishes is an all-star concert of progressive rock. This community-led fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. Funds raised will benefit local wish children throughout the region. This event will take place Wednesday February 8th at 8pm at the Visulite Theatre.

The mission of Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC granted over 300 wishes in 2022 – in 2023 they are on track to surpass that number!

Support from events such as Prog For Wishes is crucial to the mission of Make-A-Wish as they strive to grant the wish of every eligible child in their region.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC, visit wish.org/nc. You can get tickets for Prog For Wishes online at Visulite.com.

