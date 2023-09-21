Project: FULL OUT presents: "The Real World Charlotte - Dancers Edition" sponsored by CIAF

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is happening NOW–October 2

It's time for the Charlotte International Arts Festival, happening now through October 1st!

Project: FULL OUT presents: "The Real World Charlotte - Dancers Edition," is a brand new dance show packed with juicy stories about living in a house full of NC dreamers. Get an inside look at the drama, the passion, and the thrill of living with some of the most talented dancers in Charlotte.

Project: FULL OUT is a nonprofit organization that provides training, performance opportunities, and development programs for Charlotte dancers from all walks of life to help diversify the Charlotte dance industry and promote the therapeutic benefits of dance.

Created by Producer, Director, and Choreographer Ana Ogbueze, in an effort to change the narrative about what makes a person a “real” dancer. Her vision to create doors of opportunity for aspiring professional dancers has not only reshaped the Charlotte dance community but also highlighted the importance of a dancers’ wellness & access to resources.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), a Blumenthal Performing Arts Original, uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world, and more.



CIAF is happening NOW–October 2 for a packed 17 days of 170 free events, 150 art installations, 120 musical acts, 2 hit Broadway shows, and much more.

